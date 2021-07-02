Advertisement

Holiday events, want to do something?

How to stay safe during the holiday weekend.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Rapid City, catch Fireworks every evening through the 4th at Black Hills Speedway, Fitzgerald Stadium, and the Executive Golf Course.

At Mount Rushmore, reenactors will roam the area July 3rd, eagerly awaiting photographs. Come the fourth, over at Crazy Horse Native Americans Artisans and dancers will dance through the day, followed by a Light Laser show.

You can catch the tail end of a Carnival in Bell Fourche at 5 p.m. through the 5th. In Custer, the 3rd will be the last of the Old Time Country Fair at 10 a.m., but the Children’s Fair will continue through the 4th, followed by fireworks on Pageant Hill at 9:30 p.m.

Of Course, Deadwood LIVE will have you dancing through the 3rd in the evening. But, don’t get too wild if you plan to catch the Firecracker 5K at 7 a.m. on the 4th, followed by a Parade through the historic town just after 4.

You can find a detailed list by Black Hills Roundup.

