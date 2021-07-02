Advertisement

Ground broken for upcoming VA outpatient clinic

The new clinic will double the space of the current clinic.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday marked a milestone for expanding healthcare for the nation’s veterans in the Black Hills area as ground was officially broken for the new VA Outpatient Clinic in Rapid City.

The Mount Rushmore State is home to more than 60,000 men and women who have served in the United States military. Now, more than 7 thousand of those veterans could be assisted by the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Ground Broke on the project Friday and will be completed by February 2023.

Sandra Horseman, director of the VA Black Hills, said that the goal is to make veterans feel as comfortable as possible.

“To be able to provide services in an environment where it’s comfortable, and you feel welcome and respected is what we do and why veterans come to us,” Horseman said. “So, we’re excited to be doing it in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility.”

The facility will include a range of new capabilities not seen at the previous clinic like women’s care, mental health, and physical therapy.

“It’s not about a symptom, it’s about a veteran,” Horseman said. “I think it’s what we do best, and they’ll continue to do that. They’re a strong team and they continue to grow in the commitment to our veterans and I don’t see that ever stopping.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several state representatives, as well as Senator John Thune.

