Fire in Rapid City burns nearly a half acre, bottle rockets to blame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re in fireworks season here in the area, and a grass fire this afternoon could be a warning of what might be ahead. A fire burned around a third of an acre off of Kellogg Place up in Star Village here in Rapid City earlier today.

The Rapid City Fire Department and Police responded and quickly put out the fire.

But before doing so, they let it burn a bit longer. Allowing it to eliminate potentially dangerous fuels as officials say this hill has seen a couple of fires over the years.

Officials also say that this is a human caused fire, and that bottle rockets are the cause, as witnesses described seeing and hearing fireworks in the area.

Police have identified the two culprits as juveniles.

Captain Jeff Bauer with the Fire Department cautions the public to be wary of the dry conditions and prevailing winds heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

”If you’re doing fireworks, also have a water supply on standby, and if you see anything always activate the 911. Use common sense,” says Bauer.

The Rapid City Police Department would like to remind the public that fireworks are illegal within city limits and a mile surrounding them, and to exercise caution during celebrations.

Captain Bauer says that the fire department will be on standby and looking out to make sure Rapid City has a fun, but safe weekend.

