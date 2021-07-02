Fire Danger Concerns For Holiday Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With drought conditions worsening throughout South Dakota and the region High Plains | U.S. Drought Monitor (unl.edu) the risk of wildfire is rising heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend. There have been nearly two dozen small fires in the area according to the interagency Great Plains Fire Information website Great Plains Fire Information (gpfireinfo.blogspot.com) . Currently, the fire danger in the Black Hills National Forest is listed as “moderate.”

Yesterday, Rapid City Fire crews were called to a small fire in Star Village that was caused by youngsters setting off fireworks. Rapid City officials are urging caution and reminding people of the fireworks policy heading into the holiday weekend. Fireworks go on sale and are eligible for discharge from June 27-July 11 in South Dakota, City officials remind residents and visitors that City ordinance prohibits fireworks within city limits and a one-mile radius from city limits, with the exception of ‘novelty fireworks’ such as sparklers, party poppers, snappers, toy caps and flitter sparklers (Ordinance 8.24.020).

City officials also urge the public to use extreme caution if they are in areas where fireworks are permitted and also with the use of novelty fireworks. A sufficient water source on hand when using novelty fireworks, barbeque grills and other fire sources is advised.

