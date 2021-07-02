Advertisement

Fire Danger Concerns For Holiday Weekend

Black Hills National Forest Under Moderate Fire Risk, Wildfire Potential Above Normal
fire
fire(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With drought conditions worsening throughout South Dakota and the region High Plains | U.S. Drought Monitor (unl.edu) the risk of wildfire is rising heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend. There have been nearly two dozen small fires in the area according to the interagency Great Plains Fire Information website Great Plains Fire Information (gpfireinfo.blogspot.com) . Currently, the fire danger in the Black Hills National Forest is listed as “moderate.”

Yesterday, Rapid City Fire crews were called to a small fire in Star Village that was caused by youngsters setting off fireworks. Rapid City officials are urging caution and reminding people of the fireworks policy heading into the holiday weekend. Fireworks go on sale and are eligible for discharge from June 27-July 11 in South Dakota, City officials remind residents and visitors that City ordinance prohibits fireworks within city limits and a one-mile radius from city limits, with the exception of ‘novelty fireworks’ such as sparklers, party poppers, snappers, toy caps and flitter sparklers (Ordinance 8.24.020).

City officials also urge the public to use extreme caution if they are in areas where fireworks are permitted and also with the use of novelty fireworks. A sufficient water source on hand when using novelty fireworks, barbeque grills and other fire sources is advised.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire in many different categories.
Rapid City School District vs Citizens for Liberty
RCFD responds to grass fire started by illegal fireworks

Latest News

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
How to prepare for a visit to the Black Hills
How to prepare for a visit to the Black Hills
Coffee With Planners, City and public brainstorm ideas together
Coffee With Planners, City and public brainstorm ideas together
Passages Women’s Transitional Living breaks ground for its new housing facility
Passages Women’s Transitional Living breaks ground for its new housing facility