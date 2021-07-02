Advertisement

Brutally hot temperatures for the fourth of July

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures today are expected to be hot. Highs in the 90s are expected for Rapid City and places east. The Black Hills will see highs in the 80s. There is also a chance of storms this afternoon and evening. Storms will form in Northeast Wyoming this afternoon and slowly move east. Places in Western South Dakota will likely see thunderstorm activity around sunset. The further east you are located, the less chance there are for storms this evening.

Things will dry out for the start of tomorrow before more chances of storms in the afternoon. These storms will be more widespread. Most locations in our viewing area will likely see some sort of rainfall tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures tomorrow are only going to get hotter with highs in the mid-90s for Rapid City. Places in the South Dakota plains may see triple digits tomorrow.

For Fourth of July, expect another very warm day across the area. Highs will once again be in the mid-90s and potential for triple digits in the plains. The thunderstorm chances are low for the afternoon and early evening of July 4th. There is, however, a chance of storms across the area after sunset around 9PM-midnight.

Beyond that, expect the warm temperatures to continue through next week.

