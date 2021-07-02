Advertisement

2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire in many different categories.
Rapid City School District vs Citizens for Liberty
RCFD responds to grass fire started by illegal fireworks

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
Biden hosts naturalization event, pushes path to citizenship
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution
The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the...
Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - weather
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - weather