VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION

Bad internet service
Bad internet service(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident, says she’s constantly having internet problems with her service provider. She lives in Vernon and has been with Suddenlink for more than a year. She’s says her bill is high and the quality of service is extremely poor.

“It’s down more than it is up. But it’s unavailable a majority of the time down more of the time because it’s down,” said Lancaster

She told me getting good internet service in some areas can be a challenge and the mayor of Vernon agrees with her.

“Quality internet and affordable internet is needed just as much in the rural America as it is in the big cities and the urban areas,” said Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Lancaster says she goes weeks without internet service and has made several complaints to the company. She says, someone comes out, thinks they’ve fixed the issue and the problem continues. She says it’s a cycle of bad service. She’s paid almost $50 a month in internet service since having Suddenlink.

“Internet is quite expensive now. And I know I have a service that sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Gosline.

