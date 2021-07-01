Rapid City’s BIG Fireworks, business booming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Each day is one day closer to fireworks and holiday celebration for South Dakotans.

BIG Fireworks Owner, Tom Skoog, says that 2020 was a record year.

This year is even more booming.

He says he’s eager to sell things, but he calls it a catch 22, because as they continue to sell, he has to be hard at work filling the now empty spots. That makes for an around the clock job.

The biggest seller, and at no surprise according to Skoog, are the artillery shells and cakes, which both go quickly. He tries to warn people to shop early to have access to everything.

Skoog says he can’t keep things on the shelves, and that this is only the beginning. He says as the holiday nears closer, the door continues to flood with more and more people eager to color the sky.

“There’s a huge uptick. There’s a nice little rush opening day and opening week and whenever. But, as the week goes each day... it starts going a little more, a little more, people getting a little more excited. And then, by the third, it’s all bets are off. It’s nuts, and then the fourth is just insane.”

Skoog says that even though some the big sellers don’t stick around all week, that he’s confident there’s something on the shelves that will light up your smile just as bright as the sky.

