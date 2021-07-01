Advertisement

NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats.

It also displays data in easy-to-read charts and graphs.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had to download large files.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
Pennington County Search and Rescue responded.
3 hikers fall down ravine, Search and Rescue responds
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside collapse site were halted due to safety concerns....
Stability issues halt search and rescue at condo collapse site
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir