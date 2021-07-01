Grilling with Eric - Grilled Lamb Chops with Brown Sugar Glaze

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sweet and savory, perfect for a summer meal!

In a medium bowl, mix together a quarter cup of brown sugar, 2 teaspoons each of ground ginger and dried tarragon, and 1 teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, black pepper and garlic powder. Add in a half teaspoon of salt. Rub 4 lamb chops with the seasonings and place on an plate. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour if possible - flavors will be best.

Preheat grill for high heat.

Brush or spray grill lightly with oil or grill spray then arrange lamb chops on the grill. cook 5 minutes per side or until desired doneness

