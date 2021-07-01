COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant was confirmed in South Dakota. Health officials say this is a wake-up call to be diligent about personal safety, and above all else, getting vaccinated.

The variant was identified in rural Edmunds County. But, health officials warn that the variant may already be in more populated areas in the state.

There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 124,847.

Three new deaths have been reported, bringing the State’s number to 2038.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, and Stanley, Fall River and Butte counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations have increased by 3 with the current total at 22.

According to CDC data, 56.87% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.65% have completed the full vaccine series.

