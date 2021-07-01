Cooking with Eric - Spicy Summer Shrimp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a way to dazzle in a hurry! Full of flavor, these shrimp take center stage in any meal.

Heat a third cup olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add in 3 cloves of sliced garlic and cook 30 seconds or until translucent. Sprinkle in 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes and 2 teaspoons of good paprika and stir.

Add in two pounds of jumbo shrimp, tail on and spritz with a quarter cup of lemon juice. Cook until shrimp are pink and no longer transparent in the center, about 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat and add 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped oregano or basil. Season with salt and pepper and serve with pasta or crusty bread, or even rice. Or chill and serve with a salad.

