Advertisement

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir

(Associated Press)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A body was recovered on Wednesday night from the water at the Angostura Reservoir.

According to Fall River Emergency Management, a call came in around 1pm, and the body of a man around 41-years-old was pulled from the water at Breakers Beach around 7pm.

Although there isn’t much information at this time, authorities say it was a drowning related to a swimming accident.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including the Fall River Sheriff’s office, Hot Springs Ambulance and Pennington County’s Search and Rescue Team.

We will keep you updated with any new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
Pennington County Search and Rescue responded.
3 hikers fall down ravine, Search and Rescue responds
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota on Thursday
Fireworks explode off of the shelves.
Rapid City’s BIG Fireworks, business booming
Medical marijuana
Medical Marijuana nearly legal in South Dakota
Illini 4000
Cyclists making their way across the country to raise money for cancer research make a stop in Hermosa