Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A body was recovered on Wednesday night from the water at the Angostura Reservoir.

According to Fall River Emergency Management, a call came in around 1pm, and the body of a man around 41-years-old was pulled from the water at Breakers Beach around 7pm.

Although there isn’t much information at this time, authorities say it was a drowning related to a swimming accident.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including the Fall River Sheriff’s office, Hot Springs Ambulance and Pennington County’s Search and Rescue Team.

