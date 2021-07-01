Advertisement

B-1 flyovers to commence and conclude Independence Day events

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) – The 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct B-1 flyovers to kick start or cap off six Independence Day events on July 4.

The current flyover schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer, S.D.)

10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche, S.D.)

11:30 a.m. – Gold Camp Jubilee (Lead, S.D.)

Noon – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

Noon – Lambert Montana 4th of July celebration (Lambert, Mont.)

12:15 p.m. – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish, S.D.)

The B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

Any further updates will be available on the base’s official social media platforms from now until July, 4.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RC footage
Rapid City business catches car part thieves on camera
The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment
Pennington County Search and Rescue responded.
3 hikers fall down ravine, Search and Rescue responds
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 public fireworks display

Latest News

Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir
Above average temperatures throughout the week
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - WEATHER
COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota on Thursday
Body pulled from Angostura Reservoir