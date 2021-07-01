B-1 flyovers to commence and conclude Independence Day events

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) – The 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct B-1 flyovers to kick start or cap off six Independence Day events on July 4.

The current flyover schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Parade (Custer, S.D.)

10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche, S.D.)

11:30 a.m. – Gold Camp Jubilee (Lead, S.D.)

Noon – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

Noon – Lambert Montana 4th of July celebration (Lambert, Mont.)

12:15 p.m. – Spearfish Independence Day Parade (Spearfish, S.D.)

The B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

Any further updates will be available on the base’s official social media platforms from now until July, 4.

