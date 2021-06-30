What’s open and what’s closed in Rapid City over Independence Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Officials are reminding the public city offices will be closed and most operations and services not operating next Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Monday’s City Council meeting is moved to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

The Rapid City Landfill is closed on Sundays and will be closed next Monday for the Independence Day observance. Trash collection will be adjusted as follows: Monday collection is set for Tuesday, leave out until collected. Tuesday to Friday (July 6-9) collection will operate on a normal schedule, leave out until collected.

Rapid Transit Service operations, including RapidRide, Dial-a-Ride and the City View Trolley, do not operate on Sundays and will not be in service next Monday. Operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Public Library and The Monument will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The City’s outdoor pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, including Independence Day and Monday. The Roosevelt Swim Center will be open Sunday but will close at 6 p.m. and there will be no family swim Sunday evening. The Roosevelt Ice Arena is closed on Independence Day and open on Monday with public skate scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Administrative offices at the Rapid City Police Department, Fire Department and Rapid City Regional Airport will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Police and fire shift services will be on duty supporting local and area activities during this time. Rapid City Regional Airport will be open.

