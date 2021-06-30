Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure building in from the northwest will continue to bring warmer and drier weather to the area the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, with lower 90s likely by the weekend.

By the 4th of July weekend, some monsoon moisture will creep north into the area. This, with afternoon heating will cause afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop. The storms won’t be widespread, at least through Sunday, but Mother Nature may provide her own fireworks show. Keep the chance of storms in mind if you have any outdoor activities planned.

With a more active pattern next week, storms may be a bit more widespread, but temperatures will remain above normal.

