Sobriety Checkpoint List for July

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 21 sobriety checkpoints will held throughout South Dakota during July.

The monthly checkpoints, held at various times and locations, are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

July checkpoints are scheduled for 16 different counties. They are: Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Hughes, Jackson, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, Union, Walworth and Yankton.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county. Keep in mind that law enforcement is out and looking for intoxicated drivers all of the time. Lives can be shattered in a single moment. Please be responsible and safe.

