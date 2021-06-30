Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is no more, now The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is no more.

Starting Thursday, the entertainment venue officially becomes The Monument.

After a partnership with Monument Health, the civic center has been working on a name change. And with it comes a whole new look from brand new signage and websites to uniforms and business cards.

“It’s been kind of happening for the last several months because it takes time to convert everything over and it will continue past tomorrow. But officially, yes, as of tomorrow, we are The Monument, no longer The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center,” said Craig Baltzer, the executive director of The Monument. “The entire complex will be The Monument.”

Although the change has been happening gradually, Baltzer says it will take some getting used to but is excited regardless.

“We’re just happy that this is taking us into being that regional, larger regional entertainment mecha of the area,” continued Baltzer. “And The Monument is going to be the future of that, so that’s exactly what all this is about, taking us from one level to the next level.”

