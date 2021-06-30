Advertisement

Rapid City School District vs Citizens for Liberty

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Citizens for Liberty opened a lawsuit against the Rapid City Area School District.

The cause of action for the lawsuit comes after the plaintiffs declare that they along with any member of the public have the right to make public comments at any RCASD meetings except those closed to the public.

The complaint states the board frequently schedules meetings described as Study Sessions, Special Meetings, Executive Sessions, and Meeting Retreats which do not usually allow attendance or participation from the public.

The Board argues these are not official meetings and they do not need to allow attendance, participation, or public comment.

