Police continue to search for missing woman

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been 48 days since Susan Fast Eagle was reported missing, and the Rapid City Police Department is actively trying to find her. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 30-year-old as they deal with the difficulty of handling a case with virtually no leads.

Reported missing on May 13th and last seen during a contact with law enforcement on May 3rd, Fast Eagle is described as a Native American female standing 5′2″ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Above is the an image of Fast Eagle from May, 3. This is the last photographic evidence of her and the last time she has been heard from. She has, what is described as a ‘hatchet man’ tattoo on her upper arm, as seen in the left attached photo.

Anyone with any information about Fast Eagle’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

