Local veterans react to Gov. Noem’s Nat’l. Guard deployment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to send 50 National Guard troops to the southern border has generated controversy across the state and the nation.

The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border was in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plea for states to help with the border situation.

Governor Noem announced that a donation is covering the cost of the deployment.

We spoke with local veterans about the Governor’s decision.

Craig Price said that he believes illegal immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed.

”If they come across and do it legally, I’m all for it,” Price said. “But, if they’re sneaking across and bringing drugs, then we’ve got to stop that. If a state must step up because the government won’t, we’ve got to step up and do our part.”

The donation for the deployment came from a wealthy, out-of-state GOP donor.

Gulf War vet William Owen Hoffman says as long as the deployment can be funded, he supports it.

”I think if anyone wants to do a private donation, all the power to them because their beliefs are in that same direction.”

Noem has said that the Biden administration’s immigration policies have been weak and ineffective.

