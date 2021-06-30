July is Coming in Hot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our conditions are quite dry. There is not a huge chance of rain for our region in the next 48-hours, but a “fingers crossed” chance of an evening shower is possible.

Those rain chances are slim, and somewhat existent. That very hot weather is hanging tough in the westernmost counties of our viewing area. That is why we are seeing heat and fire-related watches in a few places in the Black Hills region because of it.

We will mainly stay in the mid to upper-80 and lower-90s and mostly sunny all week. The hot weather from the west coast is coming over the next few days. It will be cooler than it was in the Pacific Northwest. By tomorrow and Friday, it will not be nearly as staggeringly hot, but it will bring our temperatures up to well above average across KOTA Territory.

There cool front that has been forecasted to come our way, is looking more certain for our holiday weekend. There could be a few places this Fourth of July that could be the proud owners of a few showers. Not the best timing, but we need the rain in any way we can get it. The other issue with the oncoming precipitation will be the chance for wildfires caused by lightning that accompany the storms.

Please be very careful with all fire products that you may enjoy this weekend. Fireworks on dry grass are a good (terrible) way to start a major problem.

