How you can save on your energy bill this summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“The first thing you want to do is make sure you have service so have a service check done,” said Mike Usera, senior program manager community relations of Black Hills Energy.

This will make sure the air conditioner is operating correctly.

“The second thing you may want to do, if it’s a unit that requires duct work, you may want to make sure the filter is clean,” Usera added.

You should check your filter every 3-6 months to make sure it’s clean which will allow the air to go through more efficiently. Service checks will usually check the filter also, but if you want to check it yourself, you’ll just have to locate the filter and replace it with a new one from a hardware store.

“Finally just making sure you have a programmable thermostat on your air conditioner unit,” Usera said.

But window units are a little different; make sure they’re tightly sealed within the window and that the doors and windows of the house close tightly.

Another thing you can do to save on your energy bill without turning on the air conditioner is to avoid using the stove or oven during the day, instead, try grilling to keep the heat outside.

In the summer, your water doesn’t have to be as hot as normal so turning down your water heater can make it more efficient.

“Tree planting is very beneficial in keeping the house cool in the hot summer months, and the reason why that will do, it will create shade that may be along the house that also blocks the sun from hitting your home which obviously creates heat,” said Usera.

He says another tip would be making sure you have the proper blinds, and never open your blinds facing the hot summer sun, only on the shaded side.

