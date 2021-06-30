Heating Up for Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Zonal flow is dominating our region. Our non-changing weather is actually adding to the Pacific Northwest’s woes and that very hot weather’s easternmost fringes are reaching us in a few places and heat and fire-related watches are in place because of it.

The hot weather from the west coast and then some of the heat comes our way by the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, it will not be nearly as dangerously hot, but it will once again pop our temperatures up to well above average territory. We will mainly stay in the mid to upper-80 and lower-90s and mostly sunny all week.

There is a system coming our way just in time for the Fourth of July Weekend and could drop a few showers. Not the best timing, but we need the rain in any way we can get it.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.