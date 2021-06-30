Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

(AP Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 124,822.

Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the State’s number to 2035.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, Custer County reported 2 new cases, and Oglala Lakota County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 4 with the current total at 19.

According to CDC data, 56.80% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.56% have completed the full vaccine series.

