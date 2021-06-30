Community gathering to honor and remember Ray Hillenbrand

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City lost an icon on May 31 2019 with the passing of Ray Hillenbrand. To honor his legacy and impact on the community PraireEdge is hosting a Memorial Community Feed on June 30.

Dan Tribby, the General Manager of Prairie Edge says that Lakota tradition calls to honor someone a year after their death, but due to COVID they didn’t hold the event last year.

Now two years after Hillenbrand’s death friends and community members are invited to Main Street Square from 4:30 to 6:30 for food and songs to honor his legacy.

Hillenbrand helped develop Main Street Square a place that brought a lot of joy to him and will give people the chance to reflect one more time on his impact.

“The staff over at MSS asked if they wanted the fountains to be turned off and have it be a real quiet event and I said not a chance. Ray’s favorite thing is the kids playing in the fountains,” Dan Tribby, General Manager Prairie Edge, says

Tribby continued saying that to this day when the weather is warm they will still open the windows in Ray’s office to allow the sounds of laughter from the children to fill the room.

