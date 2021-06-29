Rapid City has two gun-related events within 24 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Incident 1: At around 4:30 a.m. on June 27, police were dispatched to 1721 N Maple Ave for a report of a disturbance and possible fight. While investigating the fight, an officer encountered an unknown female and observed a handgun in her hand. This officer gave the female loud, verbal commands to drop the firearm. She eventually did and was then told to get on the ground. She did so and was taken into custody without further incident. The firearm was recovered and was determined to be a stolen handgun. The female was identified as 33-year-old Myra Wilson of Rapid City. She was placed under arrest for Receiving Stolen Property. She was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Incident 2: At around 11:45 p.m. on June 28, officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Meade Street for a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, officers determined two unknown males had entered a residence and were looking for another unknown male. When they learned the unknown male was not there, the individuals became upset. One of the males who entered the residence had a firearm on his person. He struck a male victim on the side of his face with the firearm and demanded he give him his wallet. The man refused to comply so the intruder shot a round from the firearm. The victim then complied and gave him his wallet. The two men left the building in an unknown vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Rapid City is surely keeping us on our toes, but let’s try not to shoot each other.

