Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to fifty South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help to secure the border between the United States and Mexico.

This is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help in responding to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border.

“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide.  We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve.  My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”

The initial deployment to the border will last for between 30 and 60 days.

South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission. The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.

