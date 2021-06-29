A ghost town, a man who keeps its past alive, and a chance to learn all about it

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The town of Tinton, South Dakota, sits abandoned and alone in the last untouched area of the Northern Hills.

During its fifty years of existence, Tinton found much acclaim for its mines that produced not only gold, but also tin, mica, tantalite, feldspar, and spodumene. The Town’s life was largely influenced by it’s non-traditional products which turned out to be both the source of its success and ultimately its downfall.

Built in 1902, Tinton’s eerie decline included everything from a mishandled rape of a local woman by a miner, to a WWII War Production Board’s decision to shut down gold mining operations. By 1950 there were only fourteen residents left. In 1953, the Tinton mill burned down. The last Tinton resident left in 1959. Like all small American towns, Tinton has a history marked by fact and folklore, and even the occasional ghost-sighting.

Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission invite you to join them with host Chris Hills for a presentation on the legends and unusual factors that impacted the short-lived existence of this storied ghost town.

Speaker Chris Hills has actively researched and explored the Tinton Mining Region for the last thirty-three years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Black Hills State University and a Masters of Arts in history from Arkansas State University. Hills lives in Spearfish, but on his best days he can be found at his cabin near Tinton where he continues his reconsideration and appreciation of the past. He now invites you to take a trip into the past with him.

The event is at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Historic Adams House, 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood.

The lecture is free to Deadwood History members and $5 for non-members. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a lawn chair. You can even get your very own Tinton T-shirt here, or at the event.

In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood. For more information call 605-722-4800.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.