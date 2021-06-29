Advertisement

Getting Warmer and Warmer through the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure aloft building in from the west will bring sunny skies and progressively warmer temperatures to the area through the week on into the 4th of July weekend. Fortunately, we won’t be nearly as hot as the Pacific northwest has been but do expect 90s this weekend.

Little or no rainfall is expected through Friday. There might be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the weekend as a little bit of subtropical moisture shifts north into the area. Any storms will likely be quite spotty.

