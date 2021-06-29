Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast
Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
You might be thrilled. Your neighbor might be mad. And your pet might be horrified but it’s now...
Fireworks are lighting up the night sky, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares dos and don’ts
Old Chicago opened their doors a month ago, doing their best to keep up with community support...
Service industry struggling to find staff with return to normal life

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue
The children's 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning on Monday.
3 young children found dead in East Los Angeles home
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’