COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday in South Dakota

(Stock picture from so many stations)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 19 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 124,806.

Three new deaths have been reported bringing the State’s number to 2033.

Pennington County reported 8 new cases, and Oglala Lakota County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by 2 bringing the current total to 23.

According to CDC data, 56.80% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.56% have completed the full vaccine series.

