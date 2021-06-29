RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kristi Noem has a heck of a resume: She was the U.S. Representative for South Dakota’s at-large congressional district, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives for the 6th district, and the first female governor of South Dakota.

She’s an avid Trump supporter who has consistently thumbed her nose at implementing any mask-mandate and she has encouraged large gatherings throughout the pandemic. She fights both human trafficking and The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). She has flip-flopped her stance on the legalization of cannabis and promoted no-permit conceal carry gun laws, and all the while she’s been demanding fireworks and has effectively made Mount Rushmore her current political hill to die on.

Loved by some and loathed by others, Kristi Noem is one of the more divisive figures in the current political world.

The Governor wears many hats. She’s a farmer, a rancher and a politician. Three call her “mom”, one calls her “wife”, some call her incredible, and others call her, well, “other things.”

Now a special little someone gets to call her Grandma.

[1] Congratulations Grandma Noem!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.