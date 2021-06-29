Advertisement

Congratulations Grandma

(KOTA)
By Jill Sears
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kristi Noem has a heck of a resume: She was the U.S. Representative for South Dakota’s at-large congressional district, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives for the 6th district, and the first female governor of South Dakota.

She’s an avid Trump supporter who has consistently thumbed her nose at implementing any mask-mandate and she has encouraged large gatherings throughout the pandemic. She fights both human trafficking and The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). She has flip-flopped her stance on the legalization of cannabis and promoted no-permit conceal carry gun laws, and all the while she’s been demanding fireworks and has effectively made Mount Rushmore her current political hill to die on.

Loved by some and loathed by others, Kristi Noem is one of the more divisive figures in the current political world.

The Governor wears many hats. She’s a farmer, a rancher and a politician. Three call her “mom”, one calls her “wife”, some call her incredible, and others call her, well, “other things.”

Now a special little someone gets to call her Grandma.

[1] Congratulations Grandma Noem!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week
Old Chicago opened their doors a month ago, doing their best to keep up with community support...
Service industry struggling to find staff with return to normal life
You might be thrilled. Your neighbor might be mad. And your pet might be horrified but it’s now...
Fireworks are lighting up the night sky, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares dos and don’ts
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
U-Haul trucks and trailers are in high demand everywhere and the Black Hills is seeing and...
Can you find a U-Haul in the Black Hills?

Latest News

Rapid City has two gun-related events within 24 hours
Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
A ghost town, a man who keeps its past alive, and a chance to learn all about it