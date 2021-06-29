Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week
Old Chicago opened their doors a month ago, doing their best to keep up with community support...
Service industry struggling to find staff with return to normal life
You might be thrilled. Your neighbor might be mad. And your pet might be horrified but it’s now...
Fireworks are lighting up the night sky, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares dos and don’ts
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
U-Haul trucks and trailers are in high demand everywhere and the Black Hills is seeing and...
Can you find a U-Haul in the Black Hills?

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones