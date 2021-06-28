Warmer and Dry for this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are once again the beneficiaries of a flattened-out ridge and zonal flow is dominating our region. That means if you are looking for any major changes in our forecast you are looking in the wrong place. In fact, our non-changing weather is actually adding to the Pacific Northwest’s woes.

The Pacific Northwest is underneath an omega block system that is trapping the heat over them right now. There is a low to the west of their region and then another slow-to-go low (aka our low that was initially over us late last week) that is anchoring the other side.

The term omega block comes from how the whole thing looks on a weather map. It looks like the Greek letter W Omega. It is a common set up this time of the year. But what is uncommon is to have so much extreme heat in that particular area of the country. Temperatures there have been topping the 110° mark in Washington, Oregon and northern California, and is not slated to leave until at least Wednesday.

That low rolls away from the west coast and then some of the heat comes our way by the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, it will not be nearly as dangerously hot, but it will once again pop our temperatures up to well above average territory. We will mainly stay in the mid to upper-80 and lower-90s and mostly sunny all week.

