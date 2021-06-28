Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week

RAPID CITY, SD (KOTA) - City trash and recycling collection will be adjusted next week to coincide with Independence Day. The Rapid City Landfill is closed Sundays and will also be closed on Monday, July 5.

Trash and recycling collection will be adjusted as follows: Monday collection is set for Tuesday, leave out until collected. Tuesday to Friday (July 6-9) collection will operate on a normal schedule.

Residents who would like to be reminded of holiday adjusted collection schedules, visit www.rapidcityrecycles.org and sign up for email reminders.

