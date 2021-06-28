Advertisement

Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week

(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, SD (KOTA) - City trash and recycling collection will be adjusted next week to coincide with Independence Day. The Rapid City Landfill is closed Sundays and will also be closed on Monday, July 5.

Trash and recycling collection will be adjusted as follows: Monday collection is set for Tuesday, leave out until collected.  Tuesday to Friday (July 6-9) collection will operate on a normal schedule.

Residents who would like to be reminded of holiday adjusted collection schedules, visit www.rapidcityrecycles.org and sign up for email reminders.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast
After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana
Jamie Zepp to be inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Co-workers and friends reflect on Jamie Zepp before he is inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
RCPD says positive community relations stems back to 2018 “Collective Healing Initiative” grant
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, for the...
George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Police Efforts
RCPD Efforts
fire
June Fires-Jeff
National Yoga Day puts an emphasis on physical, mental health