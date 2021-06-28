Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast
After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Jamie Zepp to be inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Co-workers and friends reflect on Jamie Zepp before he is inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week

Latest News

Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10
U-Haul trucks and trailers are in high demand everywhere and the Black Hills is seeing and...
Can you find a U-Haul in the Black Hills?
Two adults and a child were killed when a Metra train struck and dragged their vehicle, causing...
Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates