Showers will continue throughout the evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been another day slightly below average across our area. There have been scattered showers and even some thunderstorms occurring across our entire viewing area for most of the day. Those showers and storms will continue for most of the evening. There is a good chance for storms around the Black Hills later tonight between 10PM-Midnight. The storms could hit the west side of Rapid City as well. The rest of the night we will see mostly dry weather with a small chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will also be cool with lows in the lower 50s expected.

Tomorrow will be dry for most of the area. Locations south and east of Rapid City could see some scattered showers and storms in the later morning and early afternoon. There is a small chance of rain in the city, but the heaviest rainfall will be to the south. Most of the area should be dry by dinner time.

As we look at the Pacific Northwest, the heat has already broken all-time record high temperatures in cities in Washington and Oregon. The triple digits will likely continue for most locations in those two states tomorrow.

For us, after the small chance of rain tomorrow, expect very dry weather for much of the week ahead with temperatures approaching 90 once again by the end of the week.

