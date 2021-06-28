Advertisement

SD Highway Patrol prepare for a busy holiday weekend

SD Highway Patrol
SD Highway Patrol
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s growth in recent years can be attributed to a number of things.

Whether it’s pollical, economic, or any other motivation, an increase in population means an increase in traffic volume.

This, along with tourism season in full swing, means it’s important to make sure drivers are cautious and alert on the roadways.

“This upcoming Independence Day weekend we’re obviously going to see a lot of people out traveling the roadways,” said Highway Trooper, Jake Dowling. “South Dakota Highway Patrol will be having operations taking place to make sure we try to keep everybody safe while traveling so they can take make it home safely to their friends and family.”

The SD Highway patrol plans to increase manpower for the holiday weekend in hopes to offset the extra traffic and the accidents that could come with it.

When driving in the hills, remember to maintain a safe following distance, drive the speed limit and as always, buckle up.

