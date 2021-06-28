Advertisement

Rapid City struture leads to cat death due to smoke inhalation

RC Fire
RC Fire
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded this morning to a fire.

The structure fire burned on East Meade Street where it was contained to one-bedroom within a house.

The fire was put out quickly and everyone in the home and multiple animals escaped except for one cat that died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast
After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Jamie Zepp to be inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Co-workers and friends reflect on Jamie Zepp before he is inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame
Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week

Latest News

SD Highway Patrol
SD Highway Patrol prepare for a busy holiday weekend
Old Chicago opened their doors a month ago, doing their best to keep up with community support...
Service industry struggling to find staff with return to normal life
U-Haul trucks and trailers are in high demand everywhere and the Black Hills is seeing and...
Can you find a U-Haul in the Black Hills?
The Sturgis motorcycle rally is one of the biggest events in the Black Hills, and the city is...
The city of Sturgis continues to prepare for the Sturgis motorcycle rally