National Yoga Day puts an emphasis on physical, mental health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we have ryan wellnitz from Sol Vibe Yoga Studio.

Yoga has many benefits for both the mind and the body, from improving strength and balance to helping with stress. Almost everyone can benefit from the practice of yoga.

Yoga can be as simple as seated breath work, or as complicated as advanced hands stands, with most class falling somewhere in-between.

The practice of yoga builds physical and mental strength, self-confidence and esteem.