Fireworks are lighting up the night sky, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares dos and don’ts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You might be thrilled. Your neighbor might be mad. And your pet might be horrified but it’s now legal to set off fireworks in some places in South Dakota.

As of Sunday, where permitted, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks.

“This year state law allows for the discharge of fireworks for the 14 days between Sunday, June 27 – Sunday, July 11, said Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant. “No fireworks are allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone, and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks. Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers, and toy caps. This year Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 - 4, between 9 am - 11 pm. We have specific concerns in Rapid Valley – a one-mile buffer zone from Rapid City and request an 11 pm curfew.”

“The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30-days in jail, or both. City and County law enforcement will have an increased evening presence in areas within the one-mile radius of the Rapid City, city limits, including portions of Rapid Valley. Citations may be issued after 11:00 pm or any time of day when someone is reckless or negligent with fireworks,” continued Hislip. “Every year law enforcement and public safety agencies are flooded with questions about fireworks. To accommodate the interest and answer questions efficiently, the Emergency Services Communication Center will again host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. The public may call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for answers to fireworks-related questions.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.