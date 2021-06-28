Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 124,787.

No new deaths have been reported with the current number holding steady at 2030.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases, and Butte, Tripp, and Meade counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by 3 bringing the current total to 21.

According to CDC data, 56.61% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 52.19% have completed the full vaccine series.

