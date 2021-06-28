Advertisement

The city of Sturgis continues to prepare for the Sturgis motorcycle rally

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is one of the biggest events in the Black Hills, and the city is consistently preparing for the event.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 28, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Speeding into the summer, the Sturgis rally is on everyone’s minds and the city of Sturgis is constantly preparing for the event.

These preparations include establishing city ordinances for street use, the public’s works department are finishing signs, modifications for traffic and parking, hiring rally seasonal help, and finalizing contracts for the wide array of events that go on during the rally. While the event is about a month away, the attendance is already estimated to be big.

“It’s shaping up to be a very busy year, the tourism season so far this year has been excellent so as far as talking to campgrounds and hotels and things, they’re booking. Several of them are actually expanding this year to accommodate so I think it’s going to be a big rally this year,” said Christina Steele, public information officer for the city of Sturgis.

Steele also says that rally goers should follow the Sturgis rally website https://www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sturgisrally to stay updated on events and pre-register for the more organized events.

