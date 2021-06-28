Can you find a U-Haul in the Black Hills?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -56 percent of Americans plan to move this year, according to https://www.extraspace.com/blog/moving/where-are-people-moving-in-2021/, but finding moving transportation may be harder for some.

There has been a high demand for U-Hauls across the nation and the Black Hills is seeing this upward trend as well.

“In January, we had 20 trucks on our lot. Now we’re down to three,” said Justin Bohn, owner of Sturgis Guns, U-haul, and FedEx, “But we’ve got four coming in today, big trucks. And they’re going right back out to other states.”

Customers from surrounding states are being sent to the Black Hills to pick up their trucks.

“But North Dakota is coming down to get equipment from South Dakota because there are still people leaving North Dakota, as well as Montana, Wyoming, people coming here to get equipment,” Mr. Bohn said.

U-Haul follows the basics of supply and demand so more people coming into an area will increase the number of trucks and trailers. This trend eventually overstocked Rapid City’s U-Haul due to the influx of people moving to the area this year.

“It’s interesting because they’re coming from everywhere, everywhere, all over the United States. And they all tell us the same thing, we’ve been coming to the Black Hills for years, we’ve been coming to the Sturgis motorcycle rally for years, and now we’ve decided to make this our home,” said Tammy Bohn, owner of Sturgis Guns, U-haul, and FedEx.

She says the majority of the demographic who are moving into the Black Hills are retirees from the military or law enforcement and usually fall on the right of the political scale. But, with people moving in, there are people moving out, and those people are of the younger generation.

“They cannot find decent paying jobs and they’re moving to other locations to get a better paying job. It’s not so much the housing, you know, people are like, ‘Oh, the housing has been going up’ and we ask them and they’re pretty much for a better paying job,” Mrs. Bohn said.

It’s always helpful to keep in mind prices vary depending on the type and size of equipment, as well as the intended destination.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.