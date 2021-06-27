Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and more rain will continue tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Conditions were very comfortable this morning with dry weather and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures today peaked in the 70s for most of the area, so another day with below average temperatures. As the afternoon hit, we saw some clouds roll in accompanied by some showers and storms. Those will continue to affect our area throughout the evening. Tonight, we will see relatively dry weather but a pop-up shower and storm is definitely possible. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 50s.

Tomorrow we will see very similar weather. Dry conditions in the morning with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s. There is also a chance of storms in the afternoon. The storms will once again be approaching our area from the north and the severe weather risk for these storms is low.

The big weather story of the weekend is the heat in the Pacific Northwest. Some locations are expected all-time record high temperatures for Sunday and Monday. Those locations include Seattle and Portland, OR. This heat wave may be the worst to ever hit the area.

For us, the next three days show a chance of some rain on Monday. After Monday, the rest of the week is looking very dry with temperatures rising back up into the upper 80s.

