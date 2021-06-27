Cooking with Eric - Watermelon Tomato Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nothing screams summer more than watermelon! Here’s a cool, refreshing watermelon salad that’s just full of coolness and flavor!

First, you need about 6 cups of cubed, seeded watermelon. Place the melon in a large bowl, then add a pint of cherry or grape tomatoes that you want to slice in half. Add a half teaspoon of salt and a half cup of chopped red onion.

In a separate small bowl, combine a quarter cup olive oil with a third cup red wine vinegar. You can add a teaspoon of sugar, if you like. Stir until combined then pour over the watermelon mixture. Gently toss to coat then refrigerate at least an hour before serving.

Serve on a bed of shredded lettuce, but it’s great just by itself.

**IDEAS - add a quarter cup of crumbled Feta cheese for extra flavor, as well as some fresh chopped basil!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.