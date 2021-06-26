Rain Sticks Around for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the holiday weekend comes into view, the weather plays a huge role in fireworks safety.

The drought monitor came out yesterday and despite the rain’s best efforts, we lost some ground moisture. We are still going to have to be careful out there with our outdoor activities because we are still so dry.

The rain is sticking around over the weekend, and we need it. The downside is that the rain will turn off by the end of the day on Monday and it is pretty unclear as to when it will return.

The cold front definitely took its time getting here yesterday and when it did it fired off a few severe storms and kept us pretty busy in the weather department.

So far the almanac has finally showed an inch of precipitation and that was a welcomed sight. We are likely to get closer to the 2″ mark for the month by Wednesday, the last day of June. As the beginning of July comes into play, we will likely struggle to bring back that amount.

