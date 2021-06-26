Advertisement

Rain Sticks Around for the Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the holiday weekend comes into view, the weather plays a huge role in fireworks safety.

The drought monitor came out yesterday and despite the rain’s best efforts, we lost some ground moisture. We are still going to have to be careful out there with our outdoor activities because we are still so dry.

The rain is sticking around over the weekend, and we need it. The downside is that the rain will turn off by the end of the day on Monday and it is pretty unclear as to when it will return.

The cold front definitely took its time getting here yesterday and when it did it fired off a few severe storms and kept us pretty busy in the weather department.

So far the almanac has finally showed an inch of precipitation and that was a welcomed sight. We are likely to get closer to the 2″ mark for the month by Wednesday, the last day of June. As the beginning of July comes into play, we will likely struggle to bring back that amount.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
Gun sales have been increasing across the nation recently.
Why people are buying more guns now
An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway 385 reopened
Allender attends a roundtable meeting with President Joe Biden.
Mayor Allender and President Biden discuss gun violence in DC

Latest News

Rain in the Black Hills
KOTA Rainy Weekend in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unsettled and Cooler than Normal through the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Rain
Rain for a While in the Black Hills