Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mother nature can lash out and sometimes, when she does, fires can stem in the wake of her fury.

Through June, the Great Plains have experienced some of that wrath, according to State Meteorologist Darren Clabo.

“It’s kind of the canary and the coal mine right now. When we’re seeing this much fire activity, towards the beginning and the middle of June, I think that’s really just pointing out that are fuels are approaching that critical dryness level,” says Clabo.

Last week, high temperatures ran rampant, riddling the hills.

“When we start getting into those temperatures above 95 degrees and we get two, three, four days of temperatures above 95 degrees, it really starts tilting the scales towards enhanced fire danger,” says Clabo.

High temperatures dry out Fuels, or things like branches and bark that heighten the risk of potential fire. Like, a kind of kindling of sorts. Over the last few days, ignition has taken shape, as The Great Plains have seen more than twenty small, but quickly contained fires.

Currently, The Hills are telling a fictitious story.

“I know you’re looking across the landscapes and you’re seeing green grass,” Clabo says, “but, it’s deceiving. It’s just going to take a few days of hot temperatures to dry everything out once again and to make it receptive to fire.”

It’s been cool, compliments of a cold front, but at the moment data’s pointing in a different direction for the week ahead, according to Madelynn Zarembka, a South Dakota Wildand Fire Meteorology Intern.

“A huge dome of high pressure is going to move in from the Pacific Northwest,” says Zarembka, “which is going to create really hot temperatures. Extreme, record high temperatures for the west coast, and that will eventually move over towards our area. Which, will raise our temperatures higher for the next week or so.”

Don’t tempt mother nature.

