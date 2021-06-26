George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison around 2 pm Friday, for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder.

Chauvin sat motionless as the judge read him his sentence.

The judge told Chauvin that he treated Floyd without respect and “denied him the dignity owed to all human beings.”

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence in prison (15 years), and he will be eligible for supervised release for the other 7.5 years.

From his brother to his daughter, members of George Floyd’s family spoke at Friday’s sentencing, sharing remarks on everything from how much Floyd is missed to what they hoped to hear from the judge handing out the decision.

Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, a resident of Gettysburg, South Dakota, shared his reaction to Chauvin’s sentencing, coming more than a year after the murder of his nephew.

”It was inevitable,” said Jones. “You knew sooner or later it was coming around and the government did what it was supposed to do on this whole entire situation. The government’s job is to find suspects and penalize them accordingly. It doesn’t matter if he gets 30 years or if he gets 100 years, Big Floyd don’t come back, won’t be able to see his big smile, won’t be able to hear him say ‘Unc’, but what it did do, is it gave us an opportunity to know that change will be a top priority.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.